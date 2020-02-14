New Delhi: India’s traditional PC market saw a six-year high with 11 million shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in 2019 — an impressive 18.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said Thursday.

HP regained the top position in Q4 as its shipments grew 8.6 per cent from the same time a year ago.

The growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by the fulfilment of few education deals and strong growth in the enterprise segment, said the IDC report.

“We remain strongly focused to understand the need of our customers and innovate to provide them the best in class experience across our product offerings,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.

Lenovo slipped to second position in Q4 of 2019 but remains the leader for the overall year.

Lenovo’s commercial segment grew 32.1 per cent (YoY) and the consumer segment witnessed 13.5 per cent annual growth in the last quarter of the year.

Dell Technologies maintained its third position in Q4 2019.

“While large businesses were the volume driver, vendors invested in building new teams, exploring new channels, and educating the customers to tap the SMB segment,” said Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC, IDC India.

“India’s SMB market provides a large opportunity for PC vendors in the next few years, as SMBs strive to adopt new technologies for their digital transformation journey,” he added.

The PC growth was largely propelled by the government-driven education projects and upgrade purchases for Windows 10.

“In absence of any fresh mega-deal, lingering concerns around component shortage, and supply uncertainties due to recent novel coronavirus outbreak, it would be difficult for vendors to maintain this level of growth in 2020,” said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

(IANS)