Panaji: All Indians need to refresh their patriotic and nationalistic values and re-dedicate themselves to the nation, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha said in her message to the people on Independence Day eve Wednesday.

Goa’s future depends on how the coastal state blends its human and natural resources, she added.

“Independence Day is a solemn occasion for all the citizens of our country to refresh their patriotic and nationalistic moorings and to rededicate themselves to the fulfillment of the democratic ideals cherished by the founding fathers and valiant freedom fighters of our country,” Sinha said in her message.

“The state is fortunately endowed with rich and abundant natural resources. Needless to add, the future of Goa rests largely on the intelligent and synergistic blending of these precious human and natural resources.”

Sinha also urged Goans to take all possible steps to integrate “diverse sections of the society in order to maintain peace and tranquillity and the prevailing communal harmony, peaceful co-existence and fraternal relations among different religions and linguistic denominations.”