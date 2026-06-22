Washington: The US has formally notified the proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment for India’s Apache helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers at an estimated cost of USD 482.2 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which administers the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme of the US, issued the arms sales notification in the Federal Register June 17.

“The United States and India continue to work together daily! Our defence partnership is GROWING. Just today, we announced a USD 230 million sale for a sustainment package for India’s M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded,” Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, said in a post on X.

“This proposed sale supports the national security objectives of the United States while ensuring India maintains a key capability for its national defence,” the post read.

The United States and India continue to work together daily! Our defense partnership is GROWING. Just today, we announced a $230 million sale for a sustainment package for India’s M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded. This proposed sale supports the national… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 22, 2026

On May 18, the Department of State informed the US Congress about the possible sales of services for Apache Helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers to India.

India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, procured from the US under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, to bolster its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous terrain.

The Indian Army also operates AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, regarded as among the world’s most advanced combat helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions.

As per the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

“The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million,” the notification said.

In a separate notification, the Department of Defence said India has sought AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support.

The estimated cost of the Apache support package is USD 198.2 million.

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK, will be the principal contractor for the M777 howitzer support programme.

The Department of Defence said the proposed sale of assistance for helicopters and howitzers will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

It will also help improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sales will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the Department of Defence said.

The proposed sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness, it said.