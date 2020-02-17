Mumbai: India’s bowling sensation Navdeep Saini has been making a lot of news these days because of his recent performances. The cricketer is currently in New Zealand gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series, which will begin from 21st Feb.

This is the first time that the sensational bowler has been picked up for the Test squad of team Indian after making his international debut last year during West Indies tour.

After making it big in the domestic circuit, Navdeep Saini has impressed one and all with his thrilling pace during the last year’s season of Indian Premier League while playing for Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Soon he became the talk of the Town, courtesy his brilliant performances in the tournaments that he was able to find a place in the India A squad and make it to the national team of India. And since then there have been no turning backs.

The cricketer has been going on smoothly with his brilliant performances and is regarded as one of the most promising cricketers. And since then there has been no turning back for the pacer.

Looks like Saini is doing great not just in the professional life but also in his personal life as well. Saini, who is known for his shy nature has always kept his personal life under the wraps. However, he finally revealed his girlfriend to the world on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

Well, on Friday, Navdeep Saini had taken to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with his girlfriend. In the adorable Valentine’s Day post, Navdeep Saini’s girlfriend could be seen kissing the cricketer.