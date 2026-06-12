LIONEL MESSI (Argentina)

After completing football’s ultimate dream by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, Lionel Messi returns for what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ended decades of debate by lifting the trophy in Qatar and now has a chance to achieve another historic feat, helping Argentina become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title. Regardless of how far Argentina go, Messi’s legacy as one of football’s greatest players is already secure.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal)

Few athletes have redefined longevity quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a remarkable international career spanning more than two decades and remains his country’s biggest inspiration. The World Cup is the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo’s collection, making 2026 one final opportunity to complete football’s ultimate challenge. At 41, he enters the tournament knowing every match could be his last on the World Cup stage.

NEYMAR (Brazil)

Few players have carried the weight of expectation quite like Neymar. Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has been the face of the Selecao for more than a decade, producing countless moments of brilliance while helping keep his nation’s dream of World Cup glory alive. After overcoming serious injury setbacks and earning a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad, Neymar arrives in North America for what is expected to be the final World Cup of his career. Now 34, he has one last opportunity to achieve the goal that has defined much of his international journey.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Luka Modric has been the symbol of Croatia’s rise as a football powerhouse. From guiding his nation to the 2018 final to another podium fi nish in 2022, the midfield maestro has consistently delivered on the biggest occasions. Now 40, Modric remains Croatia’s leader and creative force. A strong run in 2026 would provide a fitting farewell to one of the finest midfielders the game has ever seen.

MANUEL NEUER (Germany)

For more than a decade, Manuel Neuer has set the standard for modern goalkeeping. Renowned for revolutionising the “sweeper keeper” role, the German veteran has combined elite shot-stopping with exceptional composure and distribution, redefining what is expected from a goalkeeper at the highest level. A World Cup winner in 2014, Neuer remains a key figure in Germany’s squad as they look to re-establish themselves among football’s elite. At 40, the 2026 tournament is widely expected to be his final appearance on the world’s biggest stage.