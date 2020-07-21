New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 per cent from 3.36 per cent on June 17. The fatality rate has decreased due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases. This information was given Tuesday by the Centre. It said that India has handled the pandemic ‘relatively well’.

Thirty states and Union Territories have COVID-19 positivity rate lower than that of the national average which stands at 8.07 per cent. This was said by Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Union Health Ministry.

“Nineteen states and UTs are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Just doing tests is not enough. They have to be done at a level of 140 tests per day per million. Only then will the rate of positivity come down,” said Bhushan.

“So that is the ultimate aim to maintain this level of testing and bring positivity lower to five per cent eventually or even lower than that,” he added.

In India, the COVID-19 deaths per million population stand at 20.4 which is amongst lowest in the world, Bhushan said. “There are several countries where the deaths per million is 21 times or 33 times higher than in India. The global average stands at 77 deaths per million population,” informed Bhushan.

“So far, the nation has managed COVID-19 relatively well. The Government of India is cooperating with all states and UTs. All decisions are being taken based on science and evidence-based inputs. Also in consultations are being done frequently with domain knowledge experts,” Bhushan added.

Bhushan also shared a chart. It showed the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined from 3.36 per cent June 17 to 2.43 per cent now. He asserted that the significant decline in the case fatality rate has been due to effective clinical management of cases.

India recorded 37,148 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 . The total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data showed.

PTI