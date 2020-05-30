New Delhi: India’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark with a total of 1,73,763 cases, registering the highest single-day spike of 7,964, the Health Ministry data revealed Saturday.

The world’s largest democracy has 86,423 active cases, while 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged and 4,971 lost their lives while fighting with the disease of which 265 persons died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra still remained the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged.

Tamil Nadu is the next worst hit with number of cases totaling 20,246 and the national capital having the third-highest cases with a total of 17,386 cases.

Gujarat reported 15,934 cases, Rajasthan 8,365, Madhya Pradesh 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh 7,284.

Kerala which had almost flattened the curve, is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. There are now 1,150 cases of which 577 are active, 565 have recovered while 8 have died.

Cases have spiked in the North East too, with Assam having 895 active cases.

Other States and UTs which have also reported steady increase are West Bengal which has 4,813 cases, Telangana (2,425), Punjab (2,197), Jammu and Kashmir (2,164), Bihar (3,376) and Andhra Pradesh (3,436).

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31.

