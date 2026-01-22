Singapore: High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule inaugurated the second edition of the Indian Film Festival (IFF) 2026 and said the event has become a significant platform for strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“The Indian Film Festival has emerged as a significant occasion for strengthening people-to-people ties,” said the envoy as he officiated at the 21-film screening programme from Jan 23 to Mar 8, 2026.

The envoy also expressed sincere appreciation to the Singapore government, Singapore Film Society, Golden Village Cinema, which is screening the films, and all partners, as well as stakeholders, for their support.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition in 2025, the film gala returns to Singapore with an expanded and richly curated programme that celebrates the diversity, creativity, and enduring appeal of Indian cinema.

“The enthusiastic response to last year’s edition reaffirmed the festival’s role as a meaningful platform for cultural exchange and people-to-people ties between India and Singapore,” said Ambule.

Singapore Film Society chairman Kenneth Tan added, “I believe film buffs from all walks of life in Singapore will relate to and be uplifted by the splendid selection of movies representing such a rich and fascinating tapestry of the creative and expressive genius of Indian movie talent.”

The festival is presenting a thoughtfully selected lineup of 21 films across eight Indian languages, spanning genres, regions, and generations.

From timeless classics and popular blockbusters to critically acclaimed regional films, the programme reflects the extraordinary range of stories and cinematic traditions that define India’s film industry.

A special highlight of IFF 2026 is the inclusion of films featuring all three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – whose work has shaped popular Indian cinema across decades and continues to enjoy a devoted global following.

Films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 3 Idiots, Dangal, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman offer audiences an opportunity to revisit performances that have become part of India’s cinematic legacy.

The festival will also screen war dramas like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sam Bahadur, alongside historical and socially conscious films such as Padmaavat, Krantiveer, and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Tamil cinema is represented through the landmark film Roja and Soorarai Pottru. Village Rockstars from Assam offers a moving coming-of-age narrative, while “Ananta” highlights Odia cinema’s distinctive voice.

Films such as Aattam (Malayalam), Hellaro (Gujarati), Gypsy (Marathi), and Boong (Manipuri) further enrich the programme by bringing diverse regional perspectives to international audiences.

