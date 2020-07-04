New Delhi: While video conferencing app, Zoom has a 40 minute limit on group meetings in its basic or free plan, JioMeet, soft launched on Google Playstore and iOS Thursday, has a 24-hour limit on group meetings, absolutely free.

Based on rate card of Zoom below where $15 per month is the charge for more than 40 minute meeting time (which is equivalent to $180 on an annual basis) to the host. In an apple-to-apple comparison, JioMeet is providing the same functionality and more, free of cost. This translates to Rs 13,500 of spoiler savings for a host per year.

The zero restriction on time limit targets is disrupting the Zoom digital experience. For instance in education, with 24-hour free JioMeet sessions, teachers will not be required to cut short their classes as they are forced to using Zoom. Similarly student won’t be restricted to limit their questions and this may enhance the learning experience in both formal and informal education.

Friends, alumni networks and relatives will now not need to be caught in the “tyranny of 40 minutes,” the free time allowed by Zoom runs out.

National and international seminars will experience complete migration a similar limitation because without any entry fee they can host their research – and conversation can spill over beyond 40 minutes easily for mutual benefit.

Sales demonstrations, especially, say, SMEs, kiranas, will be disrupted leading to enabling e-commerce. Likewise, brokers and any others needing constant and prolonged group video connectivity.

Collaborative cultural, social, musical, spiritual and events can be held which are livelihood source of performers and continue to keep social structure and fabric alive. Likewise democratic events.

Besides a price tag of zero, in terms of features and functionality JioMeet score on advantages. In a Zoom meeting, users can’t expand a participant’s video. In JioMeet meetings users can expand any participant’s video or Shared Screen’s video by a double tap.

JioMeet has 2 advanced meeting settings over and above Zoom options. Allow participants only from my organization: If enabled only users from host’s organsation (eg tcs.com or hll.com) can join that meeting. No potential snoops from other IDs.

It does not allow guest users. If enabled every user will be required to Sign Up before joining the meeting hence restricting anonymous users from joining the call.

IANS