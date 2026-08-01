New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the country’s students for giving them a “corrupt” exam system and that they don’t want his “forgiveness”.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of “forgiving” students even when he did not visit a single parent whose children committed suicide after they felt their career was destroyed due to leaked papers and cancelled exams.

“Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

“Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them – and serious questions about a broken education system,” he said in his post after meeting the families of those who lost their children during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.

“Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them.

“And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of ‘forgiving’ students,” the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said he (Modi) has not met a single grieving parent.

“He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper.

“India’s students do not need his forgiveness. They all owed his apology,” the Congress leader said.

Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them – and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight.… pic.twitter.com/nzQE61zP14 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2026