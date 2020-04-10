New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Thursday, said a total 6,761 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the country. Of this, 6,039 are active cases of novel coronavirus, and 206 fatalities have been reported till date.

The Health Ministry also said that a total of 515 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital, and one person has migrated to another country.

Addressing the daily press conference, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: “A total of 678 new cases and 33 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

The total number includes 71 foreign nationals, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to report the most number of cases, at least 1,364, while there are 898 cases in the national capital. Tamil Nadu has reported 834 cases of Covid-19 so far and Telangana has 473 cases. Kerala reported 357 cases and Uttar Pradesh 431. The number of cases in Rajasthan spiked up to 463, to 363 in Andhra Pradesh, to 241 in Gujarat, and 259 in Madhya Pradesh.

Other states and UTs that have reported cases are West Bengal (116), Punjab (132), Karnataka (197), Jammu and Kashmir (184), Haryana (169), Bihar (60), Assam (29), Himachal Pradesh (28), Odisha (44), Uttarakhand (35), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (10), Goa (7), Jharkhand (13), Ladakh (15), Manipur (1), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (5), and Tripura (1).