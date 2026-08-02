New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that the commitment of the new generations towards eradicating the problem of drug addiction from society has reaffirmed his belief that the youth of India is “aware, socially conscious, and serious about their duties”.

He made these remarks during the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’. He launched the initiative via video conferencing. This event aims to inspire young people across the country to actively participate in the mission to build a drug-free India.

The campaign began as a nationwide Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) movement, led by MY Bharat youth volunteers, with the objective of uniting the country’s youth in a collective effort against substance abuse. The initiative is designed to encourage young citizens to contribute towards the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat while supporting the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the programme, PM Modi said, “We are gathered here for a great and important resolution… This initiative is for an individual, family, society and most importantly, for the country… When the country is moving forward towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat, then the country’s youth must be mentally and physically healthy and away from the problem of drugs. Hence, we have to make a resolution that the country’s youth is aware and away from the problems of drugs.”

“As an MP from Kashi, I am happy that last year, this project was launched from the holy land of Kashi as a pilot project. Therefore, in addition to scientific clarity, it also possesses spiritual energy, the blessings of saints, and cultural heritage. It also embodies the cultural dedication that has rejected addiction for centuries. This is why the country’s 125 spiritual organisations are working tirelessly to serve millions of citizens,” he mentioned, adding that all these institutions adopted the Kashi Declaration — a 5-year roadmap for a drug-free India adopted in July 2025, at the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi.

PM Modi mentioned that youths from different walks of life came together for this initiative.

“All of you have strengthened my belief that the youth of India is aware, socially conscious, and serious about their duties,” he added.

Calling the youth India’s “Amrit peedhi”, the Prime Minister said, “In the next 20-25 years, you will give a direction to your lives. You will be the ones who will take India towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat till 2046, and you will be the ones sitting at the top of the peak, fully savouring the fruits of that achievement. The country needs your energy, creative imagination and talent. Hence, for the country and your own lives, keep yourselves away from drugs.”

The Prime Minister mentioned that the activities under this initiative will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, etc.

Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society, said the statement.

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ and seeks to strengthen the national resolve towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 through public participation.

The central message of the initiative, according to the campaign organisers, is that “drug-free youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat”.

Through the nationwide movement, the government aims to take this message to young citizens across the country and encourage their active participation in creating a healthier and drug-free society, said a statement.