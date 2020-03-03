New Delhi: Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bangalore flight February 20 with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad resident, have been put in home observation since March 2, the airline said Tuesday.

A 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who works in Bangalore, was found Monday to be the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from Telangana. The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease. He had returned to Bangalore on the IndiGo flight, before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.

“The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) Feb 20, 2020. Under the guidance of APHO Bangalore all 04 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, wef Mar 02, 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

“We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organisation (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus,” the low-cost carrier added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had Monday also announced that a Delhi resident, who recently travelled to Italy and returned February 25 through Air India’s Vienna-Delhi flight, has tested positive for the virus. Air India’s crew members, who were on this flight, have been placed under isolation in their respective homes.

