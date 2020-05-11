Bhadrak: Bhatapada quarantine centre in Tihidi block of this district was in the news a few days ago after a TikTok video featuring some inmates of the centre went viral on social media.

The same centre is now the talk of the town. This time it is not for any violation of social distancing norms but for practicing yoga.

Making amends for their mistake, the inmates of Bhatapada quarantine centre are now practicing yoga, doing exercises in mornings and immersing in Bhagvat katha in evenings. The inmates are all participating in such activities while strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

The change in their behavior has been appreciated not just by the government officials visiting the centre but also by the villagers.

Notably, after the video went viral last week, the sarpanch of Bhatapada lodged a complaint against the inmates who had shot the video with Tihidi police station. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 188/269/270 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act for violating social distancing norms in the quarantine centre.

PNN