Bengaluru: In a troubling instance highlighting toxic work culture in the Indian IT industry, a team manager has reportedly asked employees to remain logged in for 12 hours a day starting from 7am, drawing sharp criticism.

According to a post circulating on social media forums, the female manager, who oversees more than 100 associates, has been sending informal messages instructing her team to stay logged in for extended hours without issuing any official email or HR directive. Employees allege that she also pressures them to work Saturdays, leaving little room for rest or personal time.

“This isn’t a one-off incident. She asks us to log in for 12 hours every week and even on Saturdays,” one associate wrote anonymously. “Everyone in the team hates her. We’re treated more like laborers than professionals.”

The post refrained from naming the company.

Labour rights advocates argue that such practices reflect systemic issues in performance-driven tech projects. “Twelve-hour logins are neither ethical nor sustainable,” said a Bengaluru-based HR consultant familiar with IT workplace practices.

PNN