Sambalpur: For last four days, an injured elephant stuck inside a pond has been battling for life at Papalhara village under Padiabahal range in Sambalpur. Veterinary doctors and experts from OUAT, Bhubaneswar, have been trying their best to save its life. However, it is down with fever and its condition has been deteriorating. It is stuck in muck well inside the pond. Its wound has become septic and it is not taking any food, sources said.

A team of veterinary doctors from Bhubaneswar has started its treatment. They have administered saline and medicines to keep it active. About the condition of the elephant, Prof Indramani Nath of OUAT, Bhubaneswar said, “The tusker was first provided treatment June 2 after it was tranquilized. For three days, its condition was stable.

Later, it did not take food, banana leaves or medicines. Hence, its condition has worsened.” He added what is worrying is one of its legs which has got sprained. It has been twisted and the jumbo is unable to stand up. DFO B Nilambar said that the elephant is being provided all possible treatment and it will get well soon. “As the animal is well inside the pond, villagers have been advised not to use the pond water.

Locals are extending all possible help in the treatment of the pachyderm. Another elephant was found injured and unable to walk near Turang forest under Padiabahal forest range under Sambalpur Forest Division. Informed, a team of forest officials and veterinary doctors searched for the injured animal, but failed to trace it, said ranger Pabitra Mohan Majhi.