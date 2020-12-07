Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) extended Monday its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions December 8. The farmer unions have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the new central agri-marketing laws.

Abhay Singh Chautala said his party had announced its support to the protesting farmers the day the agitation started. He added that ‘each and every worker of the INLD will fight this battle shoulder-to-shoulder to strengthen this movement. The movement must force the Centre to abolish the three black laws imposed on the peasants’. “Our party has decided to extend full support to the Bharat Bandh,” Abhay said.

Abhay is the younger son of INLD president and former chief minister OP Chautala. Abhay said he will visit the Tikri border December 9 and meet the farmers and leaders leading the stir.

In a statement here, the INLD leader said no farmer organisation India had demanded the new agricultural laws. However, the central government enacted the ‘black farm legislations to benefit the corporates’.

Abhay also appealed to all political parties to rise above party politics and stand with farmers to lend strength to the agitation.

In a separate development Monday, farmer leader Raju Shetti appealed to the Centre to understand the ‘sentiments’ of people in India. He said that Centre should rollback the contentious agriculture laws.

Speaking to reporters here, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana (SSS) president also asked people to support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ unions Tuesday. He said the SSS will agitate peacefully in Maharashtra.

“It is being projected that the ongoing agitation is limited to farmers from Haryana and Punjab. But the government should understand and take note that this is a nationwide agitation of cultivators. Farmers are very angry. In such scenario, the role of the government should be that of a mother who should try to hear their concerns,” said Shetti.

“On the contrary, efforts are being made to label farmers as terrorists, extremists and Khalistanis. If the situation goes out of hand, there will be a law and order situation in India,” Shetti warned.

He said small farmers and traders will be destroyed if the new agri laws are implemented. “I appeal to the Centre to understand the sentiments of people in the country and withdraw these legislations,” he said.