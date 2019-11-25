Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps working to roll out new features in the app for its users. Beta versions of the app often offer a sneak peek into the upcoming features that the users are expected to get.

Quite like previous instances, the beta programme this time offers a look into some of the most-awaited and interesting features that the company is expected to roll out soon. Recently, the company rolled out the fingerprint lock which was widely tested under the beta programme.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the top features that are expected soon.

Multi-device support: WhatsApp is expected to support simultaneous login from two devices soon. The company is currently working on a feature named ‘Registration Notifications’. If the testing turns out to be successful, WhatsApp will allow users to get notification about their secondary device login on the original device. The message should read, “The recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code”. Once the user verifies the security code, he should be able to use the app on two devices simultaneously.

Dark Mode: This, easily, has to be one of the most awaited features on WhatsApp. Dark Mode will allow users to change the colour scheme of the app. According to several reports, WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is still undergoing testing and will be rolled out on both Android and iOS platforms shortly. It will be available through multiple options. For example, users can configure the Settings to automatically change the colour scheme of the app depending on the colour theme of the phone.

Facebook branding: A fresh beta version of WhatsApp suggests that the popular messaging app is likely to have Facebook branding as well. According to WhatsApp leakster WABetaInfo, the Facebook logo can be seen in WhatsApp settings on the latest WhatsApp beta. This beta update is now available for Android phones via the Google Play Beta Program and users can now download this version for Android version 2.19.331 to see the Facebook logo on the splash screen and in the Settings menu.

Netflix streaming support: Several reports suggest that WhatsApp will extend picture-in-picture mode for third-party applications. Besides, this enhanced addition to the app will allow users to watch Netflix trailers while still being inside the app. WhatsApp will show a large video icon with a Play button – quite similar to YouTube links shared on the app.