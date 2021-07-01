Bhubaneswar: Systematic developmental planning requires the involvement of the community and elected representatives who have better knowledge of the local needs and resources, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here Thursday.

He said such an approach will not only help address any distortion in the local level planning but also lead to balanced regional growth.

The Chief Minister said this at an induction programme for 56 senior economic investigators in the Planning & Convergence department.

These investigators will be involved in collection, compilation, scrutiny and analysis of data pertaining to local area development schemes.

They also provide support to district level planning and monitoring units and assist in preparation of comprehensive district plan and monitoring of local area development schemes.

Patnaik emphasised on evidence-based outcome-oriented planning, that would help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and better Human Development Indices. This will ensure growth with justice and equity, he said.

“Planning is the most critical tool for achieving any goal. Proper planning supported by appropriate data analysis and better implementation is a pre-requisite for the success of our development process,” he said.

Underscoring the significance of Planning & Convergence department, the Chief Minister said that it formulates the state’s overall development strategies. It also strives to remove regional disparities through various local area development programmes so as to making the growth process inclusive across regions. It oversees convergence of resources, and their utilisation to serve the developmental needs of the state, he further said.

“You are now part of the state’s planning process. I believe your talent and energy will be an asset for the state. I expect you to excel in your work and make best use of your knowledge for the development of the state,” he told the newly-recruited senior economic investigators.

He advised them to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments in technology, expanding frontiers of knowledge. He called upon the young officials to adopt the strategy of 5T – Technology, Teamwork, Transparency and Time leading to Transformation – and work for an empowered Odisha. Joining the event, Planning & Convergence Minister Padmanabha Behera outlined the role of the department in decentralising planning and monitoring of development schemes.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the department has a crucial role in planning for sustainable development. He added that the department makes a close monitoring of schemes to realise developmental goals.

Development Commissioner PK Jena said the new officers will undergo a three-month training on various aspects of planning at local level. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.