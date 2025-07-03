Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday sought information from public regarding the stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri during a ceremony related to ongoing Rath Yatra festivities in which three persons were killed and 50 others injured.

The state government, through a public notice, urged the people to share information, video footage or any other materials related to the stampede which took place early Sunday for a proper and transparent inquiry into the incident.

The public notice issued by the Planning and Convergence department also mentioned that any individual or organisation can share their information regarding how such an incident took place.

“The members of the public are urged to share information, video footage or any other material through the e-mail puritragedy.enquiry@odisha.gov.in by July 20,” an official said.

This apart, the notice said that the interested persons can meet and share information with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar after 3 pm July 9 and at the Special Circuit House in Puri July 10 after 3 pm.

The state government has also provided two landline telephone numbers (0674-2536882/2391970) of Bhubaneswar to facilitate the people to pass on their information to the team engaged in the inquiry of the stampede tragedy.

The state government hours after the tragedy had ordered an administrative inquiry into the stampede with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg as its chief.

Garg has already undertaken a preliminary investigation by visiting the place of the accident and also holding talks with different stakeholders including police. She is mandated to submit a report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the government Wednesday formed a four-member OAS officers team to assist Garg to carry forward the inquiry and meet the one-month deadline.

After a preliminary inquiry, Garg said that she would find out what led to the stampede situation and identify the people responsible for the incident.

“I would also see what more measures could be taken to avoid such incidents in future,” the development commissioner said.

She would also examine all CCTV footage, go through the deployment orders and whether the SOPs were being followed.

After the stampede, the state government immediately transferred the Puri District Collector and the SP. Two senior police officers have also been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Senior IAS officer Aravind Agarwal has been assigned the charge to supervise the Rath Yatra affairs in Puri.

Senior IPS officer Soumendra Priyadarshi has also been given the overall charge of streamlining police arrangements for the Rath Yatra.

