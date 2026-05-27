Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested here with narcotics in the early hours of Wednesday, following an exchange of fire with police in which he was injured, an official said.

A team of police officials intercepted Pupun Majhi (31) around 2:30 am near Arisol village, following which the accused opened fire, injuring two personnel.

“The police fired in retaliation and injured Majhi. He has been placed under arrest,” an officer said, adding that 25 grams of brown sugar, a pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, and a bike have been seized from him.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, “Majhi is involved in at least 20 criminal cases, including bombing, dacoity, illegal trade of firearms and drugs, and robbery.”

“The police action against criminals will continue. Our force will give a befitting reply to the criminals who try to hurt any citizen,” the police commissioner warned.

PTI