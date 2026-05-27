Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in urban governance, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has transferred 360 officials across various cadres serving in urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state.

The transfers cover officials posted in municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area councils (NACs), with the objective of ensuring better administrative coordination, faster service delivery and improved civic management. The move is also intended to address institutional stagnation, strengthen accountability and inject fresh momentum into municipal governance systems across Odisha, the department said Tuesday.

As part of the reshuffle, 20 field-level officers, including executive officers, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, have been transferred and posted to new locations to strengthen civic administration and urban service delivery. In the ministerial and establishment wings, 26 head assistants, 101 senior assistants and 119 junior assistants have also been moved to different ULBs to streamline office functioning and improve operational efficiency.

In the revenue administration wing, 94 tax collectors across various ULBs were transferred.

Meanwhile, the department has reverted six executive officers to their parent cadres — two officers of the Odisha Administrative Service and four of the Odisha Revenue Service (ORS).

Official sources said the transfers and reversions were carried out in accordance with prevailing government norms and administrative requirements.