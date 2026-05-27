Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police arrested 18 persons and seized Rs 36.85 lakh in cash while freezing Rs 39.42 lakh in bank accounts allegedly linked to IPL betting activities.

Authorities also confiscated two cars and 13 mobile phones used in the illegal operation. According to a press note issued by the State Police Headquarters Tuesday, police carried out coordinated raids across multiple districts, busting several IPL betting rackets and recovering cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other incriminating materials.

The crackdown was intensified during the ongoing IPL 2026 season to curb illegal betting operations. Police said a total of four cases related to IPL betting have been registered across the state so far, leading to the arrest of 18 accused persons.

Among the districts, Puri Police recorded the biggest success in the anti-betting drive. In one case, police arrested four persons, seized Rs 25.35 lakh in cash, and froze Rs 31.81 lakh held in bank accounts.

Six mobile phones were also recovered from the accused. In Sundargarh district, police busted another betting racket and arrested five accused in a single case.

The operation led to the seizure of Rs 6 lakh in cash, bank balances worth Rs 17.61 lakh, and five mobile phones. Jharsuguda Police uncovered a major betting network and arrested the highest number of accused — eight individuals.

Police recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and seized two cars allegedly used in the betting business. Meanwhile, Berhampur Police arrested one accused person, recovering Rs 50,200 in cash and two mobile phones.

Odisha Police said the crackdown on illegal betting syndicates will continue in the coming days as part of a broader effort to curb crime and take strict action against anti-social elements involved in unlawful gambling activities across the state.