Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has released a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) for land parcel reconstitution under Town Planning (TP) Schemes 05 to 07 in Zone-I to ensure transparent, fair and structured urban development in the City.

The draft SOP covers areas under Malipada and Daspur revenue villages and seeks to streamline the process of plot reconstitution through uniform guidelines. The initiative is aimed at facilitating easy, equitable and dispute-free distribution of reconstituted plots for greater benefit of landowners.

One of the key features of the SOP is the provision for voluntary amalgamation of plots within the same mouza. Under the proposal, landowners who combine their plots will receive 60 per cent of the total land area after a standard 40 per cent deduction for infrastructure and public amenities.

The SOP also allows amalgamation when a single owner holds multiple plots under different khata numbers within the same mouza. The policy further permits merging of smaller plots by multiple landowners through a registered deed of agreement, making it possible to allot plots along wider roads, depending on feasibility.

To encourage planned urban growth, BDA has proposed Floor Area Ratio (FAR) incentives for larger amalgamated plots. The move is expected to promote better land use and attract investment in developing areas.