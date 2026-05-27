Rajnagar: A woman and her son were allegedly assaulted and tortured inside the Talachua Marine Police Station in Kendrapara district after they visited the police station to lodge a complaint, a report said Tuesday.

According to the complaint fi led Tuesday by Annapurna Mandal (58) of Giriapahi village, she and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal had gone to the police station around 6 p.m. Monday to report a family dispute.

She alleged that the IIC refused to register their complaint and instead abused them in filthy language. The woman accused the police of dragging her by the hair, partially stripping her and physically assaulting her in front of her son.

When the son protested, he was allegedly confi ned inside a toilet and brutally beaten too. When contacted, SDPO Sukanta Kumar Patra said a complaint had been received and the matter had been brought to the notice of the SP. He said action would be taken after an investigation.