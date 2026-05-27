Nabarangpur: A team of administrative officials conducted raids Tuesday on several hotels in the Raighar main market area under Nabarangpur district after the Collector was served with “stale and sub-standard” snacks.

As per reports, the incident occurred when Nabarangpur District Collector Maheswar Swain was hearing a joint public hearing Monday at the Raighar block office.

The Collector, after he was served snacks, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of the food and ordered thorough inspection of the hotels operating in the area.

During the raids, officials found stale food stored in some hotels, while kitchens and storerooms in several establishments were found to be unhygienic. The officials imposed fines on a few hotel owners and collected food samples for laboratory testing.

Some hotels were directed to improve hygiene and food quality standards within seven days. One hotel was sealed for violating regulations. According to reports, tehsildar Mohan Sahu, Medical Officer Dasharath Nag and Food Safety Officer Arun Kumar Maharana conducted the raids Tuesday.

Among the hotels, Manish South Indian Hotel was sealed for operating without food safety registration, encroaching on government land and maintaining poor hygiene standards. Food Safety Officer Maharana said the hotel would be allowed to reopen only after complying with all government norms and obtaining a food safety registration certificate.

Similarly, Krishna Hotel and Bishnu Hotel were found to be operating in unhygienic conditions. Both establishments were directed to maintain cleanliness and comply with regulations within seven days. A fine of Rs 5,000 each was imposed on both of them.