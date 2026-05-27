Bhubaneswar: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will undertake a citizen-centric compliance audit on urban mobility in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during 2026–27 as part of a nationwide exercise covering 101 cities, officials said Tuesday.

An entry conference for the audit was held at Kharavela Bhawan here under the chairpersonship of Housing and Urban Development department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee.

Officials said the audit will examine various aspects of urban transport systems, service delivery mechanisms, policy implementation and mobility-related infrastructure in twin cities.

Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Odisha, Subu R, Deputy Accountant General Balakrishna and members of the audit team attended the meeting and presented the audit framework, methodology, timelines and key service areas proposed to be covered.

The office of the Accountant General sought cooperation from all concerned departments and agencies and requested nomination of a nodal officer from the H&UD department for smooth conduct of the audit process.

Addressing the meeting, Padhee assured full cooperation to the audit team and asked departmental officers and participating agencies to place their operational challenges and concerns before the auditors for constructive discussions and practical recommendations.

“The audit exercise will help in better understanding the urban mobility ecosystem and related challenges,” an official said. The meeting also discussed modalities and timelines for completion of the audit.

Among those present were Municipal Administration Director Arindam Dakua, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chanchal Rana, along with senior officials from Bhubaneswar Development Authority, CRUT, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority, Smart City Limited, Commerce and Transport department, State Transport Authority, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Home department and other stakeholder agencies.