Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 match here Friday.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni confirmed that his team was unchanged from Sunday’s 20-run win over Mumbai Indians. “There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It’s a small ground and there was dew the last time we played.”

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that Tim David and Navdeep Saini were in the eleven in place of Sachin Baby and Kyle Jamieson. David becomes the first cricketer from Singapore to play in the IPL. “The wicket looks nice and hard. Don’t think it’ll change a lot. A few more runs would be nice.”

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat(wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IANS