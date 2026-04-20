Ahmedabad: Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent maiden century in the Indian Premier League, helping Mumbai Indians break their four-match losing streak with a 99-run mauling of Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad Monday.

Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the innings’ last ball to lift MI to 199 for five after a forgettable start.

In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

None of the GT batters could make any contribution of note.

Asked to bat first, MI were in trouble after Kagiso Rabada (3/33 in 4 overs) picked three wickets in the powerplay.

Naman Dhir came in and made 45 off 32 balls, but it was Tilak who did the heavy lifting for MI, smashing seven sixes and eight fours to bring to an end a run of poor scores in the early stages of the league.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 199/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma not out 101, Naman Dhir 45; Kagiso Rabada 3/33, Mohammed Siraj 1/25).

Gujarat Titans: 100 all out in 15.5 overs (Washington Sundar 26; Ashwani Kumar 4/24, Mitchell Santner 2/16).

PTI