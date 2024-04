Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here Thursday.

For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat came in for Washington Sundar, while RCB fielded the same team.

Bottom-placed RCB are on a six-match losing streak, while SRH has won their last four games to be placed at the third spot.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

