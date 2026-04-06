An IPL night at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium took an unexpectedly comic turn as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans locked horns in a verbal battle that quickly went viral.
In that viral video circulating on social media, supporters traded chants, sarcasm and cheeky taunts, turning the stands into a comedy arena. What began as routine banter escalated into a theatrical exchange, equal parts rivalry and ridicule, without crossing into physical confrontation.
Here’s the viral video:
Kalesh b/w RCB vs CSK fans during yesterday’s IPL matchpic.twitter.com/9WcL52Ys5Y
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 6, 2026
It showed what IPL fans are like, passionate and emotional, sometimes over the top, where people get heated for a moment but end up laughing it off.