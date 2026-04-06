An IPL night at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium took an unexpectedly comic turn as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans locked horns in a verbal battle that quickly went viral.

In that viral video circulating on social media, supporters traded chants, sarcasm and cheeky taunts, turning the stands into a comedy arena. What began as routine banter escalated into a theatrical exchange, equal parts rivalry and ridicule, without crossing into physical confrontation.

Here’s the viral video:

Kalesh b/w RCB vs CSK fans during yesterday’s IPL matchpic.twitter.com/9WcL52Ys5Y — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 6, 2026

A die-hard CSK fan girl steals the spotlight, loudly shutting down critics with full swagger, turning the stands into her personal stage. Her fiery defence, mixed with sharp one-liners, had even rival fans laughing, proving that in the IPL. “Win first, talk later,” one fan shouted, only to be met with a chorus of sarcastic applause.

It showed what IPL fans are like, passionate and emotional, sometimes over the top, where people get heated for a moment but end up laughing it off.