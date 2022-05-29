Bhopal: A racket involved in placing online bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches was busted and three bookies were arrested in this connection in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

The police also recovered Rs 70.65 lakh cash during a raid conducted late on Saturday.

The final match of the league between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is scheduled at Motera stadium on Sunday.

As per the police, a raid was conducted in two flats located in two different high-rises – Napier Town and Muskan Heights.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Goga, his brother Ajit Goga and Interjit Singh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna said, “The police had recovered over Rs 1 crore cash in the past few days, which include Rs 70.65 lakh seized on Saturday night in the district. Police teams are keeping a close watch on bookies organising online betting.”

Bahuguna further said that Goga brothers were involved in betting and other illegal activities for the past several years.

Earlier, district police had arrested kingpin of online betting Satish Sampal from Jabalpur and a huge amount of cash was recovered.

Police said that the further investigation in the matter was underway.

Last week, a postmaster in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina area robbed more than two dozen families’ fixed deposits to bet on the IPL matches and lost Rs one crore.