Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium Tuesday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli said that they have brought in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams in place of Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian. DC skipper Rishabh Pant said that Ishant Sharma has come in place of R Ashwin, who has left the IPL bio-bubble to help his family in their fight against Covid-19.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

