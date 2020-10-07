Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Ali Khan had had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an IPL franchise. However, Ali Khan now has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. A media advisory from IPL confirmed his injury but did not provide any details.

KKR are two-time winners of IPL. They had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney.

“Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, he has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” the statement read.

The 29-year-old pacer was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League. The tournament was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

It should be stated here that so far, Khan had not played in a single game in this edition of the IPL. However, sources said that he showed a lot of potential during the training sessions. However, before he could play a game injury forced him out of the IPL.