Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in IPS cadres, the state government Wednesday transferred Nayagarh SP Pratyush Diwakar as AIG, headquarters in wake of Pari rape and murder case that has rocked the state. Sidhartha Kataria is the new SP of Nayagarh.

According to official sources, 2011 batch IPS officer B Gangadhar has been appointed as SP of Sambalpur while Charan Singh Meena, K Shiva Subramani and Rahul PR are the new SPs of Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts, respectively.

The new SPs of other districts are Madkar Sandip Sampad (Kendrapara), Mukesh Kumar Bhamo (Rourkela), Shravana Vivek M (Kalahandi), Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu (Bolangir), Vivekananda Sharma (Rayagada), Varun Guntupalli (Koraput), Prahalad Sahai Meena (Nabarangpur) and Bikash Chandra Das (in-charge of Jharsuguda). On return from the central deputation, 2008 batch IPS officer Satyajit Nayak has been appointed as SP, Computer.

Similarly, the government has posted Narasingha Bhol as IG, Sambalpur while Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao will remain in-charge DIG, Koraput. Sheefen Ahamed K is the new DIG—Technical, Sarthak Sarangi is in-charge DIG—Angul and Awinash Kumar is in-charge DIG, Special Armed Police.

Besides, Niti Shekhar has been posted as additional transport commissioner (enforcement) in commerce and transport department and Akhilesvar Singh posted as commandant, SOG.

