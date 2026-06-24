Tokyo: An Iranian diplomat rejected comments Wednesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying nuclear site inspections would only be possible after a final US-Iran deal.

Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister, made the comment on X. He was reacting to remarks earlier in the day by Rafael Mariano Grossi in Japan.

No meeting was held with Grossi in Switzerland, despite his request. Nor is there any plan for access to the facilities that were attacked or to nuclear material, Gharibabadi wrote.

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در سوییس هیچ نشستی با گروسی، علیرغم درخواست وی، برگزار نشد. هیچ برنامه ای نیز برای دسترسی به تاسیساتِ مورد حمله واقع شده و مواد هسته ای وجود ندارد. این مباحث صرفا در چارچوب توافق نهایی و در نتیجه اقدام عملی طرف مقابل در خاتمه تمامی تحریم ها و… بررسی و تعیین تکلیف خواهند شد. (۱) — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) June 24, 2026

These issues will be reviewed and decided only within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to end all sanctions and other measures.

He added You cannot advance the stir up and take over’ policy with media hype.