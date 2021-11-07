Jajpur: Several small and big industries have been operating on forest land without mandatory environmental clearance in the Kalinganagar Industrial area and in Dharmasala tehsil in Jajpur district. Most of these industries flout pollution rules and give rise to atmospheric temperature, sources aware of the development said.

One of such unit is Brechers Techno India operating at Mandiagada under Anjira panchayat in Dharmasala block. A coal tar plant is also operating at Lunibar village under the same tehsil.

Locals said that Brechers Techno India is running an iron melting factory on forest land without obtaining the necessary environmental clearance. They said officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) have turned a blind eye to the factory owing to tacit understanding with some influential people. It was alleged that the unit is massively polluting the air in villages like Muraripur, Balisahi and Bhejigotha.

Locals have complained the pollution by the unit is causing diseases among the people. The pointed out regional offices of the SPCB have been given the responsibility to check and monitor pollution caused by industrial units. However, that is not happening in the case of this factory. The SPCB office at Kalinganagar has failed to take action against such polluting industries, locals lamented.

In the absence of pre-emptive action, industries like Brechers India have discarded all anti-pollution norms. Locals said SPCB officials are protecting the unit for reasons best known to them. They pointed out that their lives are in danger due to the constant emission of poisonous gases. They also pointed out that the factory has come up on a forest land (sabak khata-416).

Sources said, the company purchases scrap iron and melts it. The melting of metals has contributed to the rise in atmospheric temperature in and around the locality. They also pointed out that there is not green cover around the factory to minimise the effect of pollution.

When contacted, regional officer of SPCB, Pramod Kumar Behera feigned ignorance. ”I have not noticed any such iron melting plan in the area. I can only say about it after going though official records,” he said.