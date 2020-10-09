Bargarh: With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of letting up in Bargarh district, the district seems to be steadily emerging as the new COVID-19 hotspot in Odisha.

The district Friday reported 86 fresh COVID-19 cases. Sohela block in the district reported maximum cases of 14, followed by Bheden block (12), Atabira block (11), Padmapur block(nine), Bijepur block (seven), Ambabhona block (six), Barpali NAC and Barpali block (five each), Bhatli and Paikamal blocks (four each), Bargarh municipality (three), Jharbandh block (two) and Atabira NAC, Gaisilet block. Ambabhona block and Padmapur NAC (one each).

Informing about the district’s COVID-19 situation, district information and public relations officer Kalyani Dash said the district’s tally went up to 7,258. So far, 6,429 patients have recovered from the disease and 816 are undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 13 lives in the district, she said, adding that, the district administration is taking all measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Notably, in this district, a man identified as Prahlad Bisi from Rushuda area under Bheden police limits had claimed that he had developed COVID-19 vaccine in September. The district health department had then swung into action and seized some red and blue vials, syringes, etc from his possession.

PNN