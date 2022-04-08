Almost everyone lies. Although the listener never likes to hear lies, people often lie for some reason or the other. Talking about a relationship, here lies are no less than deception. Due to trust and love, often partners believe in it, but when the truth comes out, it leads to unpleasant consequences. The person at the receiving end often feel cheated. If you want to avoid feeling cheated in the relationship, then learn to catch lies. Here are some easy ways through which you can catch your partner who is lying.

How to catch a partner’s lie:

When your partner talks to you, pay attention to the pitch of their voice. Those who speak the truth, talk comfortably but when people tell lies their voice becomes louder than usual. Although it cannot be said with certainty that he must be lying, it can be guessed.

The liar does not do much body movement while talking to prove his point. By keeping the body still, he tells something by emphasizing more on his words.

If the partner starts getting angry at any of your questions or tries to avoid the question, it means he is hiding or lying to you. Often people start talking lies here and there.

A liar often talks with his eyes closed or while avoiding eye contact. The person who speaks truth calmly looks into your eyes with confidence, but a liar panics and forcefully tries to look into the eyes.

When lying, the partner repeats his words, so that you can believe his lie. Many a time, people touch their hair, hands, neck or face while lying.