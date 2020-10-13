Dubai: Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was Monday ruled out of the IPL with a rib-cage injury. This information was given by Delhi Capitals (DC) officials. Ishant Sharma is the second Delhi Capitals player to be ruled out after leg-spinner Amit Mishra. The spinner’s campaign ended due to a ring finger fracture sustained during one of the earlier matches.

The 32-year-old Test specialist had featured in only one of the seven games that DC have played so far. In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, the lanky pacer went for 26 runs in his four overs without getting a wicket.

“Fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session October 7, DC said in a statement. “Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the IPL,” the franchise added.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India. But his participation in the Test series in Australia later this year will now depend on how his rehabilitation goes.

DC have said they will seek a replacement with two senior bowlers ruled out of the remainder of the IPL. However, Ishant’s absence wouldn’t hurt them as much as Mishra’s. This is because the wrist spinner always has a role to play on the bigger UAE grounds.

DC had tried all their pacers. Harshal Patel seemed to have fit the bill as far as head coach Ricky Ponting is concerned. In case, DC wants to replace Ishant with a pacer, they have Pradeep Sangwan among net bowlers. He can directly integrate with the team. DC could also look for a second Indian wicket-keeper in case Rishabh Pant’s hamstring injury break takes more than a week.