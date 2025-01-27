Deir Al-Balah: Israel has begun allowing Palestinians to return to the heavily destroyed north of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, in accordance with a fragile ceasefire.

Thousands of Palestinians headed north on Monday after waiting for days to cross. Associated Press reporters saw people crossing the so-called Netzarim corridor shortly after 7 am.

The opening was delayed over a dispute between Hamas and Israel, which said the militant group had changed the order of the hostages it released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

AP