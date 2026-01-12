Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers.

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours Monday.

After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.

After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off.

Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.

