Jagatinghpur district collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra in a letter said that the restrictions should be in force till the end of the lockdown period April 14.

“… not to issue petrol, HSD and lubricants to vehicles during the lockdown period from 1pm to 7am except to vehicles used in essential service,” the collector said.

Vehicles that have been exempted from the order are goods carrier vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, government vehicles, vehicles having pass for emergency purpose and media professional with valid identity cards/ COVID passes.