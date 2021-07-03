Jagatsinghpur: An elderly man hanged himself late Friday night after conducting a murderous attack on his wife and grown-up daughter at Chandpatna village in Jagatsinghpur district, a police source informed.

The man’s daughter succumbed to her injuries and his wife has been battling for life in hospital, the police official added.

According to the source, the man was identified as Loknath Pal who was in his early fifties. He attacked his wife Kalpana and daughter Madhusmita with a sharp weapon. Later, the man hanged self.

Some neighbours rescued the mother and daughter duo from a pool of blood. They were immediately rushed to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment in critical condition.

The daughter who was in her early twenties died while undergoing treatment. Loknath’s wife was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

On being informed about the incident, Sadar police reached the house in Chandpatna village Saturday morning. A detailed probe into the matter is underway.

Exact cause behind the incident has not been ascertained yet. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of family feud. Police have been investigating from all probable angles, the official informed.

PNN