Bhubaneswar: Following the viral of a video clip of gangster Tito who is inside the jail, an embarrassed prison department has issued an advisory barring prisons officials and staff to take their mobile phones inside the jail. Superintendents of jails have been asked to direct staff to deposit their mobile phones near the entry and exit gate of the jail.

A few days back, an un-dated video of the Jharpada special jail went viral showing gangster Tito staging a durbar inside the jail. Similarly, another video showing contraband inside Khurda jail brought embarrassment to the department.

Critics alleged that the advisory is an attempt to shoot the messengers who are trying to unearth massive illegal activities inside the jail. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Santosh Upadhyaya, ordered that if staff engaged in guarding duty at prisons detect contrabands inside jails they will be rewarded and appreciated with entry in service books and personal files for consideration of selection of medals at later stages. The superintendents have been asked to register FIR with the local police whenever any objectionable video clippings are shot inside the jail. DG, Prisons has asked for the clippings to the state forensic laboratory here so that the actual date, time and mobile phone through which the video has been shot can be ascertained.

“Prisoners who are found in possession of contraband articles should be isolated and kept in separate wards and they be checked on a daily basis by the jail staff and during the day time the jail staff be more vigilant towards such prisoners,” the DG, Prisons, said.

Superintendents of jails were directed to ensure that existing CCTV cameras are made functional and are in operation. As per instructions, officials should check the entire premises of the barracks every day.

Jail staff have been instructed to not carry money, mobile or any other prohibited articles inside the jail. The DG, Prisons warned that strict action will be taken against jail officials if they are found violating the instructions.