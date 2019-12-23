Lucknow: A court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the amended citizenship law.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudesh Kumar said that Zafar is not entitled to bail as the offences under which she has been booked are serious in nature. The bail application moved on Zafar’s behalf had claimed that she had not committed any crime.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders met the activist in jail and alleged that she was given worse treatment than ‘third degree’ by the police.

“She (Zafar) was beaten brutally by the police. She was hit on her back and her hair was pulled,” president of the UP Congress unit, Ajay Kumar Lallu, who met Zafar in jail, said.

Accompanied by Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona, Lallu demanded a ‘high level judicial probe’ into the matter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had Sunday demanded the immediate release of Zafar, who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest December 19.

Elaborating on the incident, Lallu said, “Zafar was peacefully protesting against CAA with others and singing ‘Sare Jahan se Achha’. Some 10-15 youths, who had stones in their bags, came and started hurling them. They were allowed to go by the police and she was arrested. It was all sponsored. The state government was behind the violence,” he added.

When contacted, Zafar’s sister Nahid Verma said she did not want to say anything on the matter and that Congress leaders met her sister Monday and ‘they can tell better’.

Earlier, in her FB post Nahid had said, “My sister Sadaf has been arrested from Parivartan Chowk. Totally uncalled for and cowardly action of the police! They have slapped charges like sabotage and attempt to murder on her while she was reporting live on how police was complicit in sabotage at the dharna!”

PTI