Srinagar: The terrorist killed during a gunfight with the security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district belonged to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was involved in several terror crimes, officials said Tuesday.

The police said that based on specific input generated by them regarding the presence of terrorist in village Charsoo area of Awnatipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army’s 42 RR and CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” police said.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

He has been identified as Owais Raja, resident of Subhanpora.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM. He was a part of group involved in several terror crime cases, including attack on police/ security forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed this operation as very important as it was situated very close to the National Highway and threat was imminent.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-56 rifle, three AK Magazines and 80 AK rounds were recovered from the site of encounter.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

