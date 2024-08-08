New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday discussed the unfolding situation in Bangladesh with his British counterpart David Lammy during a phone conversation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he and Lammy also deliberated on the developments in West Asia.

The phone call was initiated by Lammy.

“Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia,” Jaishankar said.

The discussion between Jaishankar and the British foreign secretary on the situation in Bangladesh comes against the backdrop of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s initial plan to seek asylum in London.

However, the plan has hit a roadblock following the UK’s hesitation to provide her refuge.

Hasina resigned as the prime minister Monday following weeks of massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

Shortly after resigning from the post, 76-year-old Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi with a plan to leave for London.

The plan did not materialise as the UK indicated that she may not get legal protection against any possible probe into the violent protests in her country.

In a statement, Lammy said in London Monday that Bangladesh has seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life in the last two weeks and people of the country “deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events”.

Under the UK’s immigration rules, it is not possible to apply for asylum from outside the UK and each asylum claim is carefully considered on its merits on a case-by-case basis.

The UK has a record of protecting people who need it but at the same time there is no provision within its immigration rules for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge, said an expert.

Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach; that is the fastest route to safety, the expert added.

It is learnt that Hasina is considering several options including the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Finland for taking refuge.