Nicosia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday attended an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus and discussed practical collaborations and shared interests in the emerging multipolar order.

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus Wednesday to participate in the meeting being held in Limassol amid the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical issues concerning Europe and the wider region.

Our partnership with the EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order, Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with Jose Manuel Albares, who is the foreign minister of the EU and minister of cooperation in the Spanish government, on the sidelines of the Gymnich. Discussed further steps for our trade, technology, defence and P2P ties. Appreciate his views on ongoing global and regional developments, he said in a social media post.

The Gymnich meetings are informal gatherings of EU foreign ministers, held periodically to discuss major geo-economic challenges, security and strategic matters.

The minister also held quick meetings with the foreign ministers of the Netherlands, Poland, France, Slovakia and Estonia, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister RadosÅ‚aw Sikorski on the sidelines of the Gymnich.