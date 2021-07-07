New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday handed over a personal message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran as he made a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia.

Jaishankar said he also held “useful” discussions on regional and global issues with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

“Thank President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his gracious welcome. Handed over a personal message from PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments for India,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues,” he added.

Raisi, the head of Iran’s judiciary and known to be close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won last month’s presidential election by a landslide.

“Always a warm welcome from FM @JZarif. Useful discussion on regional and global affairs,” Jaishankar said after his meeting with Zarif.

It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan figured prominently in the talks.

